Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.
Shares of BCEI stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.11.
In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
