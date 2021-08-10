Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

