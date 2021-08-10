BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

