Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

