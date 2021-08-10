Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $959,995,000 after buying an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.24. 841,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

