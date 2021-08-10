Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,467,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,716,037. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

