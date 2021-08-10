Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 515 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. 3,700,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

