Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 37.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 85,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.9% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

NYSE BLK traded up $10.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $912.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $878.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.