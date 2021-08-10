Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,240 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. 80,790,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The company has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

