Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

