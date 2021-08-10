BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Jonestrading

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BPMP. Citigroup upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

