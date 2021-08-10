Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.87. 140,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,658. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

