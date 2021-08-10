Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

BRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

LON BRW traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 380 ($4.96). The company had a trading volume of 57,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,584. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 359.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.50 ($5.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

