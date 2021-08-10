Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.05.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

