Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.03. 1,877,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $443.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

