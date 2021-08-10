Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,384 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.28. The company had a trading volume of 874,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,054. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

