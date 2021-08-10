Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $43,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. 97,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,964. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.