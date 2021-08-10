Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,353 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 985,244 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

