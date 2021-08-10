Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRDCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

BRDCY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,935. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

