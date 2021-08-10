Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.99. 207,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

