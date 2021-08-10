Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $11,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $9,675,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 65.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 336,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,908 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

