Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

