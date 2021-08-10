BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.