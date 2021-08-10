Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

