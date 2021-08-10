Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $471.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.50 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $784,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 36.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.