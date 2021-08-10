Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post sales of $471.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.50 million and the lowest is $470.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $784,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 36.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

