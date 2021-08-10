Brokerages Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,789. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

