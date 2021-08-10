Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.42). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GMDA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,608. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth about $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 670,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Gamida Cell by 2,064.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 263,524 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

