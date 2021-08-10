Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.30. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,245 shares of company stock worth $2,713,158. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

