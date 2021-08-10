Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $509.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.79 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

NYSE:EXP traded up $4.65 on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,220. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

