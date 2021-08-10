Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). NOV reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $834,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

