Brokerages Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Oncorus posted earnings of ($11.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).
Shares of Oncorus stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86.
About Oncorus
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
