Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Points International reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Points International stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Points International has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.