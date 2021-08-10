Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

SCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.20. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,380. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,865 shares of company stock worth $11,987,216 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

