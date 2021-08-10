Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $175.54

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 96,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 108,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $171.31 on Friday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.