Brokerages Set Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target at $13.50

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $6.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 82.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 379,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 170,875 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

