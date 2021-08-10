Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) PT at $51.00

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 41,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,818. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

