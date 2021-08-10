Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $43.33

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

CHUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,570. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth $25,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

