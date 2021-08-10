Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) PT at €5.84

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.84 ($6.87).

A number of research firms recently commented on CBK. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €5.45 ($6.41). 6,089,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.94.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.