Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Target Price at $4.54

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 491,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

