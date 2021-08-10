Brokerages Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $17.67

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

CURI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $304,000. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $651.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.