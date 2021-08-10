Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $48.00

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTHX shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,072,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTHX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 9,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.22.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.