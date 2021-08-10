Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$6.43

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

SES stock opened at C$3.97 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

