Brokerages Set Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target at $34.19

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.19.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price objective on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52. Sika has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $36.16.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

