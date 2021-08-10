Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) PT at C$29.66

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.78.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

