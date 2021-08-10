Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $323.18

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,234,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wix.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 244.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com stock opened at $269.91 on Friday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

