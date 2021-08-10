Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 27th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

