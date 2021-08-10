Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

