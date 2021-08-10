Brookstone Capital Management Invests $33,000 in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

