Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 538,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 243,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 155,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,317,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

