Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,166 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $717,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

